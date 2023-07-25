Give SC status to Nishad, Majhwar, Kewat & Mallah communities: Sanjay Nishad

LUCKNOW Nishad Party chief Dr Sanjay Nishad has raised the demand for the inclusion of Nishad, Majhwar, Kewat and Mallah communities into the Scheduled Caste category. The head of the party, which has formed an alliance with the incumbent BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, has also asked for these communities to be provided reservations in government jobs. Dr Sanjay Nishad (Deepak Gupta)

“During the joint rally of the Nishad Party and the BJP on December 17, 2021, Union home minister Amit Shah had assured us that the government will fulfil the demands of these communities and resolve their problems. The Nishad Party also handed over a memorandum to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding reservation to the Nishad community under the SC category,” said Sanjay Nishad.

He added, “The U.P. government has sent a letter to the Registrar General of India and Census commissioner. In the letter, it has drawn the attention of both the authorities towards the Majhwar caste, which is mentioned in the list of scheduled castes of the Uttar Pradesh government.”

The Nishad Party chief further said, “Majhi, Majhwar, Kewat, Mallah and Nishad surnames are used by people of the Majhwar caste in different areas of the state. Due to the use of various surnames, they are not issued SC certificates whereas other SC communities using various surnames are getting benefits meant for the community. All people with surnames associated with Majhwar caste should be given SC certificates.”

Highlighting the condition of these communities post-Independence, Nishad said, “Back in 1949, the then Union Home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had ordered the constitution of Criminal Tribe’s Act Inquiry Committee. The panel report stated that the condition of these communities was worse than the SCs and STs. The committee recommended that these castes should be provided the benefits of the welfare schemes. Regardless, these castes were deprived of benefits.”

The Nishad Party has demanded that fisherman should get reservation facilities just like leathermen and washermen communities. The Nishad, Kewat, Mallah and the Bind, which are the subcastes of the Majhwar caste, should also get benefits given to the SC community, he added.

“In Uttar Pradesh, voters from the Nishad community can play a decisive role on 37 Lok Sabha seats. The state and central governments should issue an order granting SC status to the Nishad community. The Opposition parties will raise the issue to corner the BJP government. If the order is passed, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will benefit in the 2024 Lok Sabha election,” said Sanjay Nishad.