Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Global demand soars for Kashi’s Pink Meenakari this Diwali

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Oct 30, 2024 08:08 AM IST

Known as Gulabi Meenakari, this traditional craft involves enameling metal surfaces in pink and holds a Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

Artisans specialising in Pink Meenakari are witnessing a surge in demand from international markets this Diwali, with orders flowing in from countries like the USA, France, and the UAE. Collectively, these orders have amounted to an impressive 4 to 5 crore in this season, said Kunj Bihari, a master craftsman.

A local craftsman with his artifacts (HT)
A local craftsman with his artifacts (HT)

Known as Gulabi Meenakari, this traditional craft involves enameling metal surfaces in pink and holds a Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

Both corporate and overseas buyers have shown significant interest, and artisans continue to create beautiful artefacts that showcase their exceptional skills. Originating in Kashi, the centuries-old handicraft of pink meenakari has flourished over time.

National awardee Kunj Bihari highlighted the popularity of Ganesha idols during Diwali, along with other items like peacock, elephant, and conch-shaped ornaments. Pink Meenakari artisans use gold, silver, and other metals to create these intricate products, which can range in price from thousands to lakhs, underscoring their artistry and value.

Craftsmen from Varansi Babu Soni and Lokesh Singh said that corporate companies have placed bulk orders, boosting demand for Pink Meenakari items this festival season. Women and girls are playing a vital role in meeting this demand by balancing their studies, household responsibilities, and learning this craft, thereby becoming self-reliant.

With support from the government, craftsman Vijay Kumar runs training programmes to promote Pink Meenakari and offer employment to women, ensuring the tradition’s continuation.

NRI entrepreneur Madhu Gupta, who owns a store in California, commended the current government’s efforts in reintroducing India’s handicrafts to the global market. Seeing the rising international interest in traditional crafts for unique Diwali gifts, she has already placed an order for her store in California.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //