GMDA gets nod for new pipeline in Fazilpur, work to start soon

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has got approval for laying an alternative pipeline along the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) road in Fazilpur village to augment the water supply to sectors 58 to 80 and also make the Sector 72 water boosting station functional, a senior GMDA official said. The boosting station at Sector 72 in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

The authority will begin the work of laying around 650 metres pipeline along the road next week and it is expected that the work will be completed over the next two months. Laying this pipeline is crucial for the area as it will ensure continuity, which will then connect the Chandu Budhera water treatment plant with the Sector 72 water boosting station, which has not become operational so far due to lack of connectivity.

GMDA chief engineer, Rajesh Bansal, said that they had received approval to lay the alternative pipeline along the Fazilpur road from the MCG commissioner and they will start the work in a week’s time. “This pipeline will enable us to connect the water treatment plant with the boosting station and help augment water supply to sectors 58 to 80,” he said.

According to GMDA officials, out of the 17 kilometres of pipeline that had to be laid to connect the boosting station and water treatment plant, 16 kilometres have been laid but one kilometre of pipeline remained incomplete due to land disputes at three locations. “We have now resolved the land disputes at all three locations and tenders for two other locations have been floated to connect the entire pipeline,” said a senior GMDA official.

The new pipeline will draw water from the Chandu Budhera water treatment plant to the Sector 72 boosting station, which has a capacity of 262 million litres per day (mld), GMDA officials said. The station is expected to address shortages in these sectors, particularly during peak summer months when residents often rely on water tankers, they added.

Currently, water supply to the area is managed through the Sector 51 boosting station, but GMDA officials acknowledge that demand often exceeds supply during summer and people have to depend on water tankers and ground water to meet their requirements.