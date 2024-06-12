GMDA plans 634 cr upgrade for Tau Devi Lal stadium

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has prepared a detailed project report of ₹634 crore for upgradation of the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in the city to ensure that national and international sports events can be held there, officials said. The Tau Devilal Stadium in Gurugram Sector 38 is one of the largest government-owned sports facilities in the city and was developed by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran, and later handed over to the GMDA, after its formation. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The proposal will be submitted for approval in the next meeting of the authority to be chaired by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. The date for the meeting has not yet been fixed.

The revamped stadium will have a parking facility for 2,000 cars, it will have a transit hostel for players and an administrative building, as per the project report.

A senior GMDA official said that a detailed project report has been prepared by the consultant and submitted for the redevelopment of the stadium and the cost has been estimated at ₹634 crore. “The upgraded cricket stadium will have a capacity of 35,0000 seats while the football stadium will have a capacity of 15,000 seats. New lights will be installed at both the stadiums to ensure that sports events can be held during the night too. The stadium will get a major overhaul,” he said.

HT on June 1, had reported that GMDA plans to transform the Tau Devi Lal Stadium and turn it into one of the premier sports facilities across NCR and Haryana. “At present international matches can’t be held anywhere in the state and we want to provide such facilities in this stadium. We will also provide television production facilities so that live matches can be telecast and streamed online,” said the official.