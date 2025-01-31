Menu Explore
GMDA to build concrete footpaths, cycle tracks in Gurugram

ByAbhishek Behl
Jan 31, 2025 05:34 AM IST

According to the authority, they have got repeated complaints from city residents about footpaths made with tiles getting damaged in a short period and particularly in areas where two-wheeler users ride on these paths meant for pedestrians, the damage is much higher

Gurugram: In a bid to ensure that footpaths in the city do not get damaged repeatedly by vehicles, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided that it will discontinue the use of tiles in building footpaths and cycle tracks and new footpaths will be built using concrete. The decision was taken following repeated complaints pertaining to damaged footpaths, a senior GMDA official said.

GMDA to build concrete footpaths, cycle tracks in Gurugram

According to the authority, they have got repeated complaints from city residents about footpaths made with tiles getting damaged in a short period and particularly in areas where two-wheeler users ride on these paths meant for pedestrians, the damage is much higher.

“In order to ensure that footpaths constructed by the authority have a longer life and remain intact despite the wear and tear, we have decided to discontinue the use of tiles and we will instead use high strength concrete to build these footpaths and cycle tracks. Also measures will be put in place to discourage vehicles from accessing the paths means for pedestrians,” said Arun Dhankhar, chief engineer, GMDA, who is in charge of the city’s road infrastructure.

Dhankhar said that apart from building concrete footpaths, they have also issued directions that kerb stones along the footpath should not be placed on roads but built in a manner so that they cannot be uprooted easily. “We are going to take up road upgradation work in several sectors and it will be ensured that sturdy footpaths and cycle tracks are constructed, which residents can use for years,” he said.

