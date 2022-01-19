GMDA to lay 50km pipeline to use treated waste water in Gurugram

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has planned to lay a 50km network of pipeline this year for treated waste water that will be used for upkeep of green belts and parks in the city, said officials on Tuesday.

The urban environment division of GMDA will install the high-density polyethylene pipeline with hydrants by connecting them to the master line of treated water, already laid along major roads of the city. These hydrants will be installed with a spacing of 30 metres, the officials said, adding that the pipeline will be laid using trenchless technology, a method used for installing or replacing pipelines with a minimum disruption on the surface.

Subhash Yadav, head of GMDA’s urban environment division, said, “Our aim is to install pipelines for treated water across the city. In areas falling under GMDA, treated water will be used for upkeep of green belts and in areas under Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, it will be used for horticulture activities and maintenance of parks. Our target is maximum utilisation of treated water so that it does get wasted as run off to the Najafgarh Lake. This year we plan to lay 50km long pipeline which will be increased gradually every year.”

The project is likely to cost around ₹3 crore, the officials said. The project was discussed in the 25th core planning committee meeting of GMDA held last week.

The city already has a network of over 100km of treated waste water pipelines.

The GMDA has been trying to increase the use of treated waste water in green belts, construction sites and parks in the city. During the ninth authority meeting held in December last year, the chief executive officer had said that at present, 64% of treated waste water is being used in Gurugram for different purposes like in green belts, industries, rejuvenation of water bodies, among others. Gurugram generates 243 MLD (million litres per day) of treated waste water at present.

Under the ‘reuse of treated waste water policy’ of the Haryana government, every municipality has been given a target of using at least 25% of treated water by 2022.