GMDA to put up five key projects for approval at Haryana CM’s meet

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will put up five key infrastructure project proposals before a high-powered purchase committee meeting scheduled to be helmed by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday, officials, aware of the matter, said. GMDA will put up five key infrastructure project proposals before a committee meeting scheduled to be chaired by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. (HT PHOTO)

These projects include setting up around 2,300 CCTV cameras in Gurugram, repair work of the Sohna Road sewage drain, desilting the Hero Honda Chowk drain, Basai electricity substation, building cycle tracks on two major roads. GMDA officials said that tenders for these projects have already been opened, and they have received bids, which shall be put before the committee chaired by the CM.

According to details shared by the authority, the GMDA will seeks approval for the second phase of CCTV projects in the city under which it plans to install 2,272 cameras at 258 locations in developing sectors and outskirts of the city. These cameras will be used to detect traffic violations, keep an eye on the city and detect speeding violations on national highways. The phase two camera system will be installed at a cost of around Rs136 crore.

Five companies have submitted their bids for this tender, officials said.

Another key project will be to desilt the sewerage drain from Hero Honda Chowk to Dhanwapur sewage treatment plant, a stretch of around 7.5km, which will clear the entire sewage network downstream from Hero Honda Chowk. “An amount of ₹12 crore will be spent on this project, after the committee approves the project. Around 600 metres of the drain would also be strengthened using CIPP technology. Three companies have submitted their bids for the project,” said a senior GMDA official.

In order to resolve the problem of damages to the sewage line on Sohna Road, the authority has also proposed to rehabilitate the entire sewage pipeline from Subhash Chowk to Tikri Morh on the highway. “An amount of ₹19 crore has been earmarked for this project and it will be completed in 12 months after allotment. Once this work is done, the problem of road caving in at different spots on this highway will be resolved,” the GMDA official added.

Apart from these three major projects, the authority has also planned to set up a 66 KV dedicated electricity substation at the Basai water treatment plant, which will ensure seamless and regular electricity supply to the plant, which provides drinking water to the entire old city.

The authority will also put up a proposal to construct footpaths and cycle tracks on the master sector roads of Sector 58 and Sector 61.