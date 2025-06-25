Goa: 4 held for throwing ganja over jail wall

PANAJI: The Goa police have arrested four people for hurling seven bundles of ganja over the cordon walls into the premises of the central jail at Colvale in north Goa. Police said the total contraband was found to be around 1.4 kg and worth ₹ 1.4 lakh. (Representational image)

According to police, the accused had developed a modus operandi of delivering the contraband to prisoners within the complex. They would bundle the ganja into packets and hurl it over the more than 10-metre-high wall that marks the outer perimeter of the jail complex, police said.

“The accused threw the contraband product i.e Ganja in the premises of Central Jail colvale during the wee hours of 14.6.2025 to deliver it to one prisoner,” said Rahul Gupta, superintendent of police, north Goa.

The balls of ganja were first noticed by prison sentry Prashat Naik, who was on duty at the watchtower. He came across seven “balls-like substance brown in colour lying in the passage area of the inner cordon and outer cordon wall in between watchtowers 3 and 4.” The total contraband was found to be around 1.4 kg and worth ₹1.4 lakh

The Police then tracked down Gautam Talwar, Samuel Pujari and Jaffer Mulla, all aged 24, and a juvenile, whose name hasn’t been disclosed, who confessed to attempting to deliver the contraband to an inmate.

“Drugs have penetrated every corner of the state and are now crossing the walls of our jails. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has failed to effectively address the issue by disrupting the supply chain. It is alarming that even minors are being drawn into this illicit trade,” said Yuri Alemão, leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly.