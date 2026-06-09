Panaji, The Goa government has stepped up efforts to revive the state's rivers, with the Tar river restoration in North Goa emerging as a key initiative to improve water flow, support agriculture, and reduce flooding in surrounding areas. Goa govt intensifies river revival; Tar restoration to aid farming, curb floods

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant recently inspected the ongoing restoration work on the 4.5-km stretch of the river near Mapusa town and expressed satisfaction over the progress of the project.

Speaking during the visit, Sawant said the initiative would significantly benefit farmers in the region by ensuring water availability beyond the monsoon season.

"I am very happy that this initiative will benefit local farmers. Around 1,000 hectares of land can be cultivated not only during the monsoon season but also in the non-monsoon period," he said.

The Tar river restoration project forms part of the government's broader efforts to rejuvenate Goa's river systems while strengthening agricultural infrastructure and flood-management measures, officials said.

The project, estimated to cost around ₹44.3 crore, involves extensive desilting of the river and reconstruction of damaged embankments to facilitate the smooth flow of water and prevent flooding of adjoining agricultural land, they said.

Desilting work is underway across the river stretch, while embankments damaged over time are being rebuilt, Water Resources Department technical assistant Vishnu Gavandi said.

"We are desilting the river and constructing proper embankments at locations where they have been damaged. This will ensure the smooth flow of water and prevent the river from overflowing into nearby fields," he said.

Locals welcomed the project, saying it would address recurring flooding problems in the area.

Rajsinha Rane, a resident of Mapusa, said the initiative would provide much-needed relief to people affected by flooding, and thanked the state government for undertaking the work on priority.

Another local, Uttam Parsekar, recalled flooding witnessed in the Guirim area during previous monsoons and said the project would help reduce hardship faced by commuters and residents.

He also expressed hope that the rejuvenated riverfront could emerge as a tourism attraction, creating opportunities for local businesses and contributing to the regional economy.

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