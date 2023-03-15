Home / Cities / Others / Goa Police arrest fifth suspect in Anjuna assault case

Goa Police arrest fifth suspect in Anjuna assault case

ByGerard de Souza
Mar 15, 2023 05:36 PM IST

The Goa Police said some more penal provisions relating to rioting and unlawful assembly have also been added to the first information report (FIR

The Goa police have arrested the fifth man suspected to be part of a group that assaulted some tourists from Delhi outside a hotel in Anjuna. Police said the man identified as Salim Khan was arrested on Wednesday morning by a team led by deputy superintendent of police Jivba Dalvi.

A tourist from Delhi, Jatin Sharma, and his uncle Ashwini Kumar Chandrani were allegedly attacked by a group with a pen-knife after an altercation with the staffer at the hotel where they were staying (File Photo/Representative Image)
A tourist from Delhi, Jatin Sharma, and his uncle Ashwini Kumar Chandrani were allegedly attacked by a group with a pen-knife after an altercation with the staffer at the hotel where they were staying (File Photo/Representative Image)

Police said some more penal provisions relating to rioting and unlawful assembly have also been added to the first information report (FIR). Police earlier arrested four people identified as Royston Dias, Nyron Dias, Kashinath Agarwadekar and Alex Lobo, all residents of Anjuna.

A tourist from Delhi, Jatin Sharma, and his uncle Ashwini Kumar Chandrani were allegedly attacked by a group with a pen-knife after an altercation with the staffer at the hotel where they were staying over smoking hookah by the poolside.

Sharma said he had reported the staffer to the hotel manager who reprimanded the staffer. After the incident, the staffer called some of his friends and attacked the family outside the hotel.

“Seeing a local youth being punched by the tourists, some bystanders joined in the melee and one of them drew his leather belt and began striking the tourist. Things took an ugly turn when a driver drew a penknife and attacked the group of tourists leaving deep lacerations on his chest and limbs,” the police officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out