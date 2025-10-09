Panaji, John Filipe Da Costa has lived all his life in his 150-year-old ancestral home in Goa, but the fear of losing it had always been his constant companion. Now, at 70, he says he finally feels at home, without fear. Goa: We now live in our ancestral home without fear, says first beneficiary of ‘Majhe Ghar’ scheme

On October 4, Da Costa became the first beneficiary of the coastal state’s ‘Majhe Ghar’ scheme, when Union Minister Amit Shah handed over a regularisation certificate for his house to him and his wife Melinda.

The scheme, which aims to grant legal ownership to residents who have homes on government or community land for several years, was passed during the recently held monsoon session of the Goa assembly.

“We always had this fear that since our home was not regularised, we might lose it someday. Four to five generations of my family have lived in this house, which has been here for more than 150 years,” John told PTI at his home in Shiroda village of South Goa, where he lives with his wife.

John received the certificate signed by Nilesh Dhaigodkar, the deputy collector from his area, at the hands of Shah in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and others in Panaji.

“We had filled the form. Within a few days, we received a call that we would be issued a certificate of regularisation at the hands of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” he said.

Vijay Saxena, Director of Planning and Statistics of the Goa government, said that under one of the categories, the homes built before 1972 will get legal recognition. He said the certificate would be issued to the owner within 14 days of filing the application.

He said the Mhaje Ghar scheme also gives land rights to families who built houses on government land before February 28, 2014. Similarly, those who built houses on community land before February 28, 2014, will also have their structures regularised, Saxena said.

According to the official, those allotted houses under the central government’s “20-point programme” will also get ownership rights as part of the scheme.

The housing programme also mandates approval of construction and occupancy licences within 15 days. If no decision is made within 15 days, the approval will be deemed granted, he said.

Saxena said the authorities are now required to grant permission for urgent home repairs within three working days. If no decision is made within that period, the approval will be deemed granted.

He also said that the scheme also enables families living under one roof to get separate house numbers.

