Goat thieves run over cop at check barrier

Thieves making a getaway with stolen goats in their SUV ran over a police constable attempting to stop them near Patel Crossing under Saraiakil police station of Kaushambi district. The injured constable was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Despite efforts to apprehend the culprits, they managed to escape by breaking through a barrier. Multiple police teams have been formed to track down and apprehend the perpetrators, according to police officials. (Pic for representation)

Reports said that constable Avinash Dubey, 27, a native of Balia district, was stationed at the Tilhapur police outpost. At around 3 am on Monday, Avinash and constable Abhishek Gupta were on patrol in the Usmanpur Talri area when constable Pankaj Kumar of Dial 112 alerted them to the theft of three goats from the residence of Sindhu Kumar in Bajha village.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Avinash and Abhishek set up a barrier near Patel Crossing in an attempt to halt the thieves fleeing in an SUV. The thieves struck Avinash as he tried to stop the vehicle and broke through the barrier. Although the police attempted to intercept them at Katra crossing, the thieves once again evaded capture by breaking another barrier and escaping, as reported by the police.

Avinash was initially taken to a private hospital, where doctors referred him to SRN hospital in Prayagraj. Unfortunately, he was declared dead on arrival at SRN hospital.

Kaushambi SP Brajesh Kumar Srivastava stated that an FIR has been filed, and multiple police teams are actively working to locate and apprehend the thieves.