Gold worth over ₹36 lakhs seized at Chennai airport; one passenger arrested
Chennai Air Customs department on Friday seized 722 grams of gold worth ₹36.52 lakhs and arrested one passenger.
The department arrested a 21 years old passenger, Manikandan Shankar, who arrived from Dubai by flight 6E66 at Chennai Airport. Three bundles of gold paste weighing 836 grams were recovered from the rectum of the passenger, according to a press statement from the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport.
As per the statement, on extraction 722 grams of gold worth ₹36.52 lakhs were recovered and seized under the Customs Act.
Further investigation is in progress, the Customs department said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP resolution to withdraw special spending powers for Mumbai civic body administration gets Sena support
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jalandhar lab detects bird flu at two Dera Bassi farms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dr Bhansali from Bombay Hospital to get vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
V-Day: 1,125 to get Covishield jab in tricity on January 16
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccine: CoWIN server slows down, leads to chaos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: 2,300 people across Thane district to get vaccinated today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra govt strikes out one vaccination centre in Kalyan-Dombivli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gram panchayat polls see 80.23% turnout in Thane district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two arrested from Madhya Pradesh for firing in Bhiwandi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Duo imprisoned for not able to pay fine for drunk driving; sent to Taloja jail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man hides woman’s body in bathroom loft for four months, held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad: House guest arrested for molesting 4-year-old girl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three fake UPSRTC buses seized, seven arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Annual census to be held at OBS with bird flu protocols
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Koli held guilty in 12th Nithari murder case, employer Pandher acquitted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox