Goldy Brar’s aide held in Malout with five pistols

BATHINDA: The anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of Punjab Police arrested an associate of foreign-based gangster Goldy Brar and recovered five .32-bore pistols along with 10 live cartridges from his possession, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

Identified as Baljinder Singh, alias Rainch, a resident of Mahi Nangal in Bathinda, the accused was arrested from Malout in Muktsar.

A case was registered against Baljinder under Sections 25 and 25(7)(8) of the Arms Act at the Sadar Malout police station on Sunday.

According to a release, the police said the accused has a criminal background with a case under the NDPS Act registered against him.

The DGP said the accused was actively involved in facilitating the supply of illegal firearms to the Goldy Brar gang. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the weapons were procured on the directions of Brar, through his key associate Malkit Singh alias Kitta Bhani, who is currently lodged in Kapurthala jail, said the DGP.