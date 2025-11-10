‘Good behaviour is not a training issue, It’s a cultural one’, Haryana DGP Calls for a Polite, People-Centric Police Force

Gurugram: Haryana director general of police (DGP) OP Singh on Sunday called for a “cultural overhaul” within the force, saying that the true measure of police strength lies not in its power to penalise, but in its ability to earn respect. Haryana director general of police (DGP) OP Singh (L)

“Good behaviour is not a training issue, it’s a cultural one,” Singh said during his visit to Gurugram on Sunday. “We will enforce zero tolerance because, most of the time, bad behaviour is used as a weapon to insult or humiliate. That cannot continue in a professional force.”

He said the Haryana Police must now move from “command-and-control” policing to conversation-and-cooperation policing — where every interaction with the public reinforces dignity and trust. “As the sword arm of the state, the police must be gracious and dignified to be accepted as legitimate. You cannot win public trust through fear — you win it through conduct,” he said.

“If you stop someone for checking, greet them first,” Singh said. “Say, ‘good evening, sir. I am sorry we had to stop you for checking. It’s part of our duty.’ Conduct your inspection respectfully. And once it’s over, say, ‘Thank you, sir, for your cooperation. Please drive safely.’ These small words make a big difference. People should feel respected, not punished, for cooperating with the police.”

Singh said that a polite tone and courteous manner can diffuse tension better than any baton or fine. “The uniform gives authority, but the tone gives respect. When an officer speaks politely, even enforcement becomes easier,” he said.

The DGP, who has launched a series of reforms aimed at strengthening police-public relations, said change must begin with leadership. “Culture doesn’t shift with memos or meetings. It changes when senior officers model the right behaviour and their subordinates follow,” he said.

He added that policing legitimacy depends on “a thousand small acts of dignity.” “From issuing a challan to resolving a conflict, power must be exercised with restraint and empathy,” he said. “The goal is to make citizens feel that the police are here to protect, not provoke.”

Concluding his address, Singh said the Haryana Police of the future must balance strength with civility. “I want a force that criminals fear, but citizens trust,” he said. “Strength without civility becomes aggression, civility without strength becomes weakness. A truly professional police force must carry both — authority and humanity — in equal measure.”