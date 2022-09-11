Gorakhpur meet on NEP discusses emergence of new India
The seminar was a part of the fourth day of a week-long programme at the Gorakhnath Temple to commemorate the death anniversary of Mahant Digvijaynath
When India holds centenary celebrations of its independence, the country would have emerged as a well-developed country and students from various parts of the world would be coming here for higher studies.
Those were the thoughts of Anil Sahasrabudhe, the former president of the All India Technical Educational Council, here, on Saturday as he spoke at a seminar on ‘Role of New Education Policy in emergence of new India’.
The seminar was a part of the fourth day of a week-long programme at the Gorakhnath Temple to commemorate the death anniversary of Mahant Digvijaynath. Sahasrabudhe also said that in 1967, when Mahant Digvijaynath was Member of Parliament, he had raised the issue of drafting a new education policy.
Addressing the gathering, prof JP pandey, vice-chancellor, Madan Mohan Malviya Technical University, said, “Under the new education policy, every student will have the opportunity to explore his true talent and potential.” He recalled the days when India was the hub of knowledge and expressed hope that with the introduction of this new policy India would regain its place in the world.
Abdur Rahman
-
Ludhiana | September 30 last date to get rebate, 81K property owners to pay tax
Even as September 30 is the last day to avail 10 per cent rebate on submission of property tax, over 81,000 property owners in the city are yet to pay the dues for the current year 2022-23. As many as 430 owners submitted the tax on Saturday. To facilitate the process for residents, the municipal corporation has decided to keep the suvidha kendras open on Saturday too till September 30.
-
Devotee cuts off tongue, offers it to goddess
A 40-year-old man cut off Sampat's tongue at the Shaktipeeth Kada Dham and offered it to Goddess Sheetla Devi at the temple in Kaushambi, on Saturday morning. On Saturday morning, he reached Shaktipeeth Kada Dham with his wife Banno Devi. The couple took a dip in the Ganga at Kubri Ghat. After this the duo reached the main temple. Locals said that Sampat offered his tongue to the Goddess as his prayers came true.
-
Raising awareness on tuskers, world citizens unite to walk 30 miles with Laxmi
An elephant rescued from a life of begging in 2013, Laxmi, is the mascot for the '30-Mile Walk Challenge', a global effort to raise awareness about Asian elephants in India. The challenge, a brainchild of Wildlife SOS, India, got underway on September 1. People around the world have joined Arnita Shandilya, the spokesperson for Wildlife SOS at Mathura which is jointly run by the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department's and will try to match her effort, through the '30-Mile Walk Challenge', and to help elephants in India.
-
Shivpal, BJP MLC supporters’ face-off in Sangam city
PRAYAGRAJ: Heated arguments took place between supporters of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia national president and former UP cabinet minister Shivpal Yadav and BJP Surendra Chaudhary on Saturday. In a press conference organized at the residence of former minister of state Shri Prakash Rai aka 'Lallan Rai', Shivpal Yadav said that the BJP leaders were illegally occupying land,. Pointing to the residence of MLC Surendra Chaudhary on Kacheri road. There, he also spoke on many political issues.
-
OBCs in mind, Akhilesh, Maurya in fresh political slugfest; Maya too joins in
LUCKNOW: A fresh round of political slugfest has started in Uttar Pradesh, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's political poke at deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, one that drew sharp response from the Bharatiya Janata Party and surprisingly from the Bahujan Samaj Party too. The deputy CM quickly responded to Yadav's take.
