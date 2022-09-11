Gorakhpur meet on NEP discusses emergence of new India

When India holds centenary celebrations of its independence, the country would have emerged as a well-developed country and students from various parts of the world would be coming here for higher studies.

Those were the thoughts of Anil Sahasrabudhe, the former president of the All India Technical Educational Council, here, on Saturday as he spoke at a seminar on ‘Role of New Education Policy in emergence of new India’.

The seminar was a part of the fourth day of a week-long programme at the Gorakhnath Temple to commemorate the death anniversary of Mahant Digvijaynath. Sahasrabudhe also said that in 1967, when Mahant Digvijaynath was Member of Parliament, he had raised the issue of drafting a new education policy.

Addressing the gathering, prof JP pandey, vice-chancellor, Madan Mohan Malviya Technical University, said, “Under the new education policy, every student will have the opportunity to explore his true talent and potential.” He recalled the days when India was the hub of knowledge and expressed hope that with the introduction of this new policy India would regain its place in the world.

