Govandi murders: Another brother of victim held

ByManish K Pathak
Oct 19, 2023

During interrogation, police have learnt that Khan had brought Gulnaz and Chaurasia to Mumbai after convincing them that he was no longer angry with them and wanted them to settle in Mumbai. He also convinced Chaurasia that he would help him get a house as well as a job in Mumbai, said an official

MUMBAI: A minor brother of the woman who was allegedly killed by her father and brother for marrying a man of a different faith was arrested on Wednesday. Police had earlier arrested the woman’s father, Gora Raisuddin Khan, 50, his elder son Salman, one of Salman’s friends Mohammad Kaif Naushad Khan and three minors for allegedly killing his 20-year-old daughter and son-in-law.

The bodies of the victims, Gulnaz, 20, and her husband Karan Chaurasia, 22, were dumped at different places in the city.
Gulnaz and Chaurasia had gotten married last year against the wishes of the girl’s family, who had objected to the match due to religious differences, police have said. During interrogation, police have learnt that Khan had brought Gulnaz and Chaurasia to Mumbai after convincing them that he was no longer angry with them and wanted them to settle in Mumbai. He also convinced Chaurasia that he would help him get a house as well as a job in Mumbai, said an official.

Police said Khan’s younger son involved his three friends (minors) in the murder, said a police officer.

Khan and the other accused brought Chaurasia to Govandi on the pretext of showing him a house, where they stabbed him and dumped his body in a well, said a police officer.

Later that day, when Gulnaz started asking about her husband, they decided to kill her too. They then took her out in a car and strangulated her in the vehicle. They also smashed her face with a stone, to make it difficult to identify her, and dumped her body in Kalamboli area near Panvel, said a police officer.

The incident came to light on October 14 when a few boys playing near a well known as Bhutbawdi in Mankhurd noticed a man’s body floating in the water. Police were called, who fished out the body. There were multiple stab marks in the neck and so the police registered a murder case and started the investigation.

