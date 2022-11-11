Government-aided junior high schools: Recruitment of asst teachers, principals still stuck in UP

Recruitment process initiated against 1,504 vacant posts of assistant teachers and 390 posts of headmasters in 3,049 government-aided junior high schools of the state is yet to gain momentum.

Two months have passed since the result of the written examination held on October 17, 2021, which was revised following certain complaints and it was declared again on September 6, 2022.But the education department officials are still engrossed in ascertaining the exact status of these vacant posts.

Deputy education director (science) Dinesh Singh convened a meeting of the Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSA) of 40 districts at the Directorate of Education on November 9 in an effort to verify the status of vacant posts and remove anomalies in the requisitions and information provided by them regarding the vacant posts, informed officials.

Almost all BSAs concerned or their representatives attended the meeting but even in the information provided by them in the meeting, errors and shortcomings were detected. Following this they were warned and asked to do the needful at the earliest, they added.

“All efforts are being made to take the recruitment process forward on priority and we are striving to do so at the earliest,” said deputy education director (science) Dinesh Singh.

Education department officials conceded that despite repeated contacts with these districts, it was sad that the discrepancies in the requisitions (vacancies) was not being resolved.

First of all, the details of vacant posts were sought on December 30, 2019. After that on November 3, 2021, the officials were asked to verify the details of vacant posts provided. On November 7 yet again correct information was sought in this regard. However, still there are subject-wise and category-wise discrepancies in the requisitions provided, they share.

As per the officials, the districts from where such errors have been detected are Mathura, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Chitrakoot, Mahoba, Bareilly, Badaun, Ayodhya, Barabanki, Hardoi, Kheri, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Deoria, Gonda, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Jhansi, Moradabad, Bijnor, Sambhal, Amroha, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Kanpur Dehat, Meerut, Hapur, Gautam Budh Nagar, Saharanpur, Shamli, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ballia and Mau.

It is worth mentioning that in the revised result declared by secretary, Examination Regulatory Authority Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi on September 6, a total of 3,369 candidates who were successful earlier had failed.

Out of 2,71,071 candidates who had appeared in the examination for the recruitment of assistant teachers, 42,066 have been declared successful. Likewise, out of 14,931 candidates for the recruitment of headmasters, 1,544 have been declared successful.

Earlier on November 15, 2021, 45,257 candidates for posts of assistant teachers and 1,722 for posts of principals were declared successful in the results announced by the then ERA secretary Sanjay Kumar Upadhyay.