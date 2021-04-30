Govt hospitals in parts of Haryana face shortage of ventilators

Amid reports of high demand of ventilator beds due to rise in Covid-19 cases, ventilators in many government hospitals in Haryana are not functioning.

As per data gathered from the district health officials, nine of 16 ventilators in government hospitals in Jind are functioning, seven of nine in Bhiwani, three of 14 in Hisar, and no ventilator in government hospitals in Jhajjar are functioning.

Dadri and Rewari have 11 and three ventilators, respectively but these are not functioning as they don’t have trained staff to operate the ventilators.

PGIMS medical superintendent Dr Pushpa Dahiya said they have 113 ventilator beds and all are full.

Rohtak civil hospital has two ventilator beds, all of which are occupied.

VENTILATORS OCCUPIED IN PVT HOSPITALS TOO

Most private hospitals in Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonepat, Hisar and Rewari have no ICU bed with a ventilator vacant.

Jhajjar has 26 ventilator beds (all in private hospitals) and only two were vacant till filing of the copy. Rewari has 21 ventilator beds in private hospitals and 17 are occupied.

“As soon as a ventilator is available, we will admit the next patient. We are regularly checking oxygen supply and patients require it as per severity of their condition. We are getting calls for ventilator beds and are providing treatment as per our capacity,” Dr Dahiya said.

A senior health official from Dadri said they have contacted two private hospital doctors to give them some time to operate their ventilators and they had agreed to the request.

“Now, both doctors have refused to join our hospital as more Covid patients are being admitted at their hospital. A Delhi-based woman, who got admitted here died this week as we do not have trained staff to operate the ventilator. We have ventilators but not the required staff,” the official added.

A senior district official from Rewari said state cooperative minister Banwari Lal reprimanded health officials as three ventilators are non-functional due to staff shortage.

“The minister asked the health officials to provide the same to private hospitals if they do not have trained staff to operate the ventilators,” the official added.