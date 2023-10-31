Govt primary schools in Purvanchal top in studies, discipline in U.P.

Government-run primary and upper primary schools in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh (U.P), which is among the most economically backward areas in the Hindi heartland, have topped in providing education to students and maintaining discipline. A teacher instructing students in a government primary school in Prayagraj. (HT File Photo)

In the latest ranking from the Basic Education Department of U.P for August-September 2023, as a copy obtained by HT, schools in the central and western districts of U.P. are trailing behind their eastern counterparts.

In the most recent report encompassing 823 development blocks in the state, only those in Purvanchal have secured spots in the top 10. Schools were evaluated based on various parameters, including teacher absenteeism, student attendance, the percentage of students covered under NIPUN (national initiative for proficiency in reading with understanding and numeracy), compliance with shortcomings identified during inspections by block education officers, progress under the ongoing Mission Kayakalp for school renovations, the number of students found proficient in assessments at the district institute of education and training (DIET) level, supportive supervision and school inspections.

Among these, Bairia and Maniar blocks in Ballia district claimed the first and second positions, with Belhari securing the ninth spot. Additionally, Sakaldiha block in Chandauli district ranked third, Kerakat block in Jaunpur district stood at fourth, Bhagalpur block in Deoria district ranked fifth, with Salempur block at seventh and Bhaluani block at tenth. Abholi and Aurai development blocks in Bhadohi district secured the sixth and eighth positions, according to state basic education department officials.

On the other hand, reports from major districts in Western Uttar Pradesh are less encouraging. Khatauli block in Muzaffarnagar is ranked 16th overall, while Khair block in Aligarh is at 49th, Saroorpur in Meerut is at 56th, Kyara in Bareilly is at 77th, Kheragarh in Agra is at 97th, Dilari in Moradabad is at 218th, and Swar block in Rampur is at 250th place, despite topping their respective districts.

Similarly, Gosaiganj block in Lucknow in Central Uttar Pradesh secured the 319th rank, the highest among the development blocks in the state capital. Chaubepur in Kanpur city ranked 51st, Rajpur in Kanpur Dehat is at 276th, Shivgarh in Rae Bareli is at 62nd, and Badpura block in Etawah secured the 89th position.

Prayagraj’s Kaurihar block ranked 14th

Kaurihar-1 block in Prayagraj claimed the 14th position in the entire state, emerging as the top performer in the district. Assistant resource person (ARP) Jai Singh said that Saidabad secured the 46th position, while Shankargarh in the Prayagraj block is at 793rd.

