Thu, Jul 31, 2025
Govt to promote ‘Made in India’ products: CM Rekha Gupta

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 06:48 am IST

Made in India’ is not just a tag but a symbol of our culture, craftsmanship, and self-reliance, says CM Rekha Gupta.

Delhi government will celebrate ‘Handloom Day’ on August 7 to promote ‘Made in India’ products, said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday while speaking at an event at Bharat Mandapam where branding and supply chain experts from across the country had gathered.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the ‘Global Outreach Summit 2025’, at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)
“May our new generation embrace Indian brands with pride and confidence. ‘Made in India’ is not just a tag but a symbol of our culture, craftsmanship, and self-reliance. The Delhi government is taking this vision forward by celebrating ‘Handloom Day’ on August 7, so that India’s traditional handloom products can soar to new heights on the international stage,” said CM Gupta.

She also elaborated on the steps that the government has taken to promote business.

“Concrete steps have been taken in Delhi to provide women with the freedom and a secure environment to work in night shifts. Additionally, ensuring a business-friendly, transparent, and convenient environment in the Capital is among our top priorities,” said CM Gupta adding that the government has established the traders welfare board to promote ease of doing business and welfare of traders.

