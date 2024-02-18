Graduation ceremony, lamp lighting of nursing students held

Graduation ceremony of the 30th General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) final year nursing batch and the lamp lighting of the 34th GNM nursing batch of first year nursing students of Nazareth Hospital School of Nursing was held in its campus on Sunday. Students perform at the ceremony. (HT)

Justice Vinod Diwakar of Allahabad High Court was present as chief guest and Rev Msgr. Reginald D’Souza, Vicar General, Roman Catholic Diocese of Allahabad was the guest of honour.

The programme started with a prayer dance by students of Nazareth Hospital School of Nursing and was followed by the formal lamp lighting ceremony by the dignitaries including the chief guest and guest of honour along with Rev Fr Vipin D’Souza, director, Nazareth Hospital, Rev Sr Alweena, principal of Nazareth Hospital School of Nursing, Dr Ashok Agarwal, medical superintendent, Rev Sr Moncy, matron and the student representatives.

The welcome address was delivered by Rev Fr Vipin D’Souza. The lamp lighting ceremony for the preliminary training students of nursing included lighting of lamp and professional pledge by the nursing students.

The chief guest distributed the passing out certificates to Nursing students of 30th GNM Batch. The 3rd year students presented a group dance as a tribute to Holy Mother.

Rev Fr Reginald D’Souza distributed the meritorious awards for PT students including Deepika Mishra, Nitesh Yadav and Naina Soni who took the top three positions respectively. The visually impaired students of Divya Jyoti School of Nazareth Hospital presented a dance item based on universal love which was widely appreciated by the audience.

Rev Fr Reginald D’Souza presented the academic excellence awards to Sujata Mangar and Priya James. Justice Vinod Diwakar presented outstanding achievement award to Priya James.

Vote of Thanks was delivered by Mukti, said Rev Fr Isidore D’Souza, administrator.

PHOTO: Students performing during the event.

PHOTO: Ceremony under at Nazareth Hospital School of Nursing on Sunday (HT)