‘Grave’ concern: Despite HC intervention, burials continue in open ground near houses in Lucknow

LUCKNOW Two cremations on Saturday and the burial of yet another body on Sunday has again fuelled the long-standing issue regarding the use of the disputed open ground in the city’s Jankipuram Sector J area. While the residents of the area claim that the park is meant to be a children’s playground, the locals of the nearby Paharpur settlement say they have been using the ground as a crematorium/graveyard for several years.

Meanwhile, the officials of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) have maintained that the map of the area already had a demarcation of both a park and a crematorium. However, the rather diplomatic official response hasn’t been of much help in solving the crisis involving the open ground, which is surrounded by several houses.

In fact, area locals say they were never informed that the ground would be used for burials and cremations. They allege that several requests and letters written to the LDA have gone unnoticed. Several residents feel that they have no other choice but to protest outside the LDA office.

According to Sector J residents, six bodies were brought to the ground within a month. While four of them were buried, the remaining two were cremated. In addition, Paharpur residents have even put up a board stating that 100X100 feet of the ground is officially dedicated for cremations and burials and those objecting must check the land records.

“When we stop them from burning bodies here, they threaten us with dire consequences,” said Brijesh Gupta, an area resident who filed a PIL seeking relocation of the ‘crematorium’. Hearing his plea, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court, in its order dated January 31, 2022, had asked the LDA and other authorities to consider relocating the ‘crematorium site’ to an appropriate place with promptitude.

“My wife fainted after being choked by the smoke as the pyre burning was only 200 meters from our house.

Now, my wife and children live in rented accommodation in another locality,” Brijesh added.

Multiple complaints, no redressal mechanism

About a year ago, Brijesh Gupta had approached Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh and intimated him of the issue. Subsequently, the Union minister asked area MLA Neeraj Bora to look into the issue. One year hence, nothing has changed on the ground. Despite several attempts, Bora remained unavailable to comment on the issue. Gupta even wrote letters to the U.P. Human Rights Commission, local police, and civic authorities but all in vain. “No one has come to our rescue. We demand compensation or immediate shifting of the land,” he said.

The open ground, where the dead are being buried or burnt, is surrounded by 50 houses that accommodate nearly 300 people. “I have informed all responsible authorities through tweets or during in-person meetings and yet no action has been taken so far. It’s like they are awaiting a big accident before getting into action mode,” added Gupta, who is also the vice-president of the Jan Kalyan Mahasamiti.

Authorities dilly-dallying?

When queried on the matter, LDA’s additional secretary Gyanendra Verma said LDA V-C can find the solution and when LDA V-C Indramani Tripathi was asked about the issue, he said, “The court heard the matter and dismissed it. We’re trying to find a solution but cannot give a specific timeline as to when this issue will be resolved.” Giving a similar response, LDA secretary Pawan Gangwar said, “I cannot specify when this problem will be resolved.”