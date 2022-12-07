Greenopolis homebuyers stage protest against delay in flat delivery in Gurugram

The homebuyers of the Greenopolis project being developed by Orris Infrastructure Private Limited in Sector 89, held a protest against the developer on Wednesday for delay in completion of the project by almost seven years.

The homebuyers said that the Greenopolis project was launched in 2011 and was to be delivered in 2015, but they are still waiting for the project to get completed. The protest was held at the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (H-Rera) office in the PWD guest house.

“I am one of the unfortunate buyers of the Greenopolis project. Almost 90% of the money for my flat was paid in 2015. Since then, I have been waiting for the possession of my flat, while I have to pay the EMI for the home loan every month”, said Vinay Bhasin, a homebuyer.

The homebuyers said that the total project is spread over 47 acres and consists of 28 towers. Phase 1 consists of seven towers and the remaining 21 towers are part of Phase 2 and 3, they added.

The protesters demanded that the completed units of phase 1 should be handed over to the respective homebuyers without any further delay.

They further demanded that the construction work on the site should not be slowed down and the workforce should be moved to phases 2 and 3 so that their units become ready for handover.

Anupama Agarwal, another homebuyer, said that they invested their hard-earned money in the project 10 years ago. “My husband is retiring in a year and we are clueless about where to go as we cannot afford to buy another flat,” she said.

A senior official of Orris, when asked about the matter, said that the project is being directly overseen by the promoters.

The promoters of Orris did not respond to phone calls and messages from HT, seeking their response on the matter.