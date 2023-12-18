Greens launch drive to protect Agra gardens from ‘thorny invader’

Environment enthusiasts from Paliwal Park on Sunday started a campaign to free Agra’s gardens and forests from an invasive species that sucks up groundwater and hinders native trees and bushes. Environment enthusiasts from Paliwal Park on Sunday started a campaign to free Agra’s gardens . (HT photo)

Senior advocate and environmentalist KC Jain while speaking at the launch of the campaign identified this species as P Juliflora, originally from Mexico.

“This thorny invader depletes underground water, hindering growth of native trees and bushes. Birds shy away from nesting in it, and the survival rate of their offspring is alarmingly low.

P Juliflora’s presence is also linked to declining presence of butterfly species as their larvae feed on leaves from local species of bushes and trees, known as larval host plants,” Jain said.

He said this species was present in large numbers in Agra’s forests, including Keetham, Mau, Chalesar, and Taj Nature Walk.

Like Jain, many other environmentalists too have pitched in to improve the environment by removing this species which is present in many city parks like Shahjahan Park, Paliwal Park, Sanjay Park, Taj View Park among others.

At the Sunday campaign launch, environmental activist Ankush Dave underscored the importance of preserving local biodiversity for future generations.

“P Juliflora, being an invasive species, has obliterated native flora and has spread extensively in Delhi and Rajasthan,” he said and advocated its removal to allow assisted natural regeneration (ANR), enabling the natural emergence of local species without additional planting.

Head of the Association of Progressive Schools of Agra (APSA), Dr Sushil Chand Gupta pledged support for widespread public awareness campaign through his organisation.

Renowned bird watcher Dr Mukul Pandya emphasised the significance of replacing P. Juliflora with native trees to create suitable habitat for various bird species.

Good Morning Agra secretary Kishore Jain and former National Chamber president Atul Gupta, expressed their commitment to extend the campaign and create public awareness.

Women and children participated in the event, showcasing posters that carried the message “When forests of Mathura can be free from P. Juliflora, why not those of Agra” and “If we want to free the city from monkeys, we will have to free the forests from the P. Juliflora.”

They also said that to effectively address the monkey menace, it was essential to have fruit bearing trees in the forests, providing relief for both the city and its primate inhabitants.