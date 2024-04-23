GRP constable shoots himself hours after wife’s suicide in Chitrakoot

A 35-year-old government railway police (GRP) constable posted at Jhansi, originally from Chitrakoot, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle on the intervening night of April 22-23 in his native village, just hours after his wife had hanged herself. For Representation Only (HT File)

The incident occurred in Devkali village under the jurisdiction of Raipura police station in Chitrakoot. The constable had returned to his village after completing election duty in Bijnor during the first phase of polling. He was staying with his family when he had an argument with his wife. On Monday night, his wife went to her room and took her own life.

When the constable discovered what had happened, he alerted his family. By the time the police arrived, the constable told his father that he had to return to Jhansi for duty, as he had left without proper authorisation. He left his home after midnight. However, only a few hundred meters from his house, he suddenly shot himself with his service rifle on the road.

A heavy police presence, led by SP Chitrakoot Arun Kumar Singh, arrived at the scene to investigate. Singh then stated, “The body has been sent for postmortem. We are investigating to determine the circumstances that led to the double suicide.”

Meanwhile, SP GRP Jhansi Vipul Kumar Srivastav said that the constable had been posted in Jhansi since 2022 and had gone to Bijnor for election duty. He was supposed to proceed to Gautam Budh Nagar but instead went to Chitrakoot without informing his superiors.