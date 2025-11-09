Gujarat ATS arrests 3 for alleged ISKP-linked terror plot involving poison

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat anti-terrorism squad (ATS) on Sunday said it has arrested three men who were preparing to carry out a terrorist attack in India. Three persons, including a doctor, who were arrested by the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) for their alleged involved in a conspiracy to carry out a major terrorist attack. (PTI)

The officers detained the main accused, 35-year-old Dr Ahmed Mohiyuddin Saiyed from Hyderabad, during surveillance near the Adalaj toll plaza on the Ahmedabad–Mehsana highway after specific intelligence indicated he had travelled to Gujarat as part of the plot.

Police stopped a silver Ford Figo vehicle and found Saiyed inside. Two Glock pistols, one Beretta pistol, 30 live cartridges and nearly four litres of castor oil were recovered, according to a media statement.

Officers said the cache of firearms had earlier been collected from a deserted site near Kalol. Saiyed was taken to the ATS office for questioning.

They said Abu Khadija is from Afghanistan and linked to the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP). Saiyed was also in contact with several Pakistani nationals. In addition to this, Ahmed Mohiyuddin Saiyed had also been in contact with several individuals from Pakistan.

“To execute a major terrorist attack, Ahmed Mohiyuddin Saiyed had been preparing a highly lethal poison named ‘Ryzin’ (Ricin). For this purpose, he had already begun necessary research, procured equipment, raw materials, and initiated the initial chemical processing required for its preparation,” said an official. Ricin is a highly toxic protein extracted from castor bean waste that can be fatal if ingested, inhaled, or injected, and currently lacks a widely available or specific antidote, the official added.

Ahmed Mohiyuddin Saiyed holds an MBBS degree from China, according to officials.

Analysis of his phone led ATS to arrest two more men from Banaskantha. They were identified as 20-year-old tailor Azad Suleman Sheikh and 23-year-old student Mohammad Suhail Mohammad Saleem, both from Uttar Pradesh. Officials said they delivered a bag containing pistols and cartridges to Saiyed and shared an extremist mindset.

The weapons were allegedly sourced from Hanumangarh in Rajasthan. During questioning, the men said their handler sent arms through drones flown across the Pakistan border, said an official.

Police said the suspects had conducted reconnaissance at sensitive locations in Lucknow, Delhi and Ahmedabad. A case has been registered under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. Saiyed was produced before court and remanded to ATS custody until November 17. ATS said further investigation is under way to identify others involved.