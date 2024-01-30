 Gujarat ATS probes extortion racket run by state’s three police officials - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Other Cities / Gujarat ATS probes extortion racket run by state’s three police officials

Gujarat ATS probes extortion racket run by state’s three police officials

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 30, 2024 12:09 PM IST

On Friday, the officials were suspended after an FIR (first information report) was filed against the three police officials

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Gujarat Police is probing an extortion racket that could run into crores, involving three police officials in Junagadh district who allegedly froze 335 bank accounts, claiming to have received secret inputs from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The accused officials allegedly demanded bribe of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 lakh from the victim. (Representative file photo)
The accused officials allegedly demanded bribe of 25 lakh from the victim. (Representative file photo)

On Friday, the officials were suspended after an FIR (first information report) was filed against police inspector Taral Bhatt, inspector AM Gohil from the Cyber Crime Cell of Junagadh SOG, and ASI Dipak Jani following a complaint from Inspector SN Gohil from the office of Inspector General (IG) of Junagadh Range Nilesh Jajadia, Junagadh ‘B’ Division police.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

According to the FIR, Kartik Bhandari, a resident of Kerala, came to know in December 2023 that his account had been frozen by the bank.

Bank officials told him that it was done on the orders of the Cyber Crime Cell of Junagadh police.

When Bhandari contacted police officials in Junagadh, they sought some documents and bank statements.

Also Read: Gujarat ATS arrests Pak spy who came to India in 1999; WhatsApp got him caught

When the issue was still not resolved, he traveled to Junagadh on January 16, and contacted Jani and A M Gohil at SOG office.

Jani allegedly told Bhandari that the account was under suspension as there were “secret inputs received from the Enforcement Directorate (ED)” about suspicious transactions worth crores of rupees.

The accused officials allegedly demanded bribe of 25 lakh from Bhandari.

When Bhandari said he could arrange only 3 to 4 lakh, Jani allegedly said other account holders had paid 20 lakh each to unfreeze their accounts, and his senior officers will not settle for less.

Inspector Gohil then allegedly threatened to forward the matter to the ED, the FIR stated.

As advised by his lawyer, Bhandari contacted the Range IG and submitted an application to unfreeze his account. IG Jajadia asked inspector Gohil to conduct an inquiry.

The FIR was registered after internal probe revealed that the accused trio had freezed some 335 bank accounts on the pretext of investigation and tried to extort money from one of the account holders when he approached them, said a police official aware of the matter.

The three officials have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury), 465 (forgery), 385 (putting a person in fear for extortion), 120B (criminal conspiracy) besides relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, according to the FIR.

An official from Gujarat ATS disclosed that they have notified the bank where the accounts were frozen and are currently obtaining information on the total amount extorted and the number of account holders involved.

Gujarat ATS DySP Shanker Chaudhary will be investigating the case.

Meanwhile, no arrests have been made so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On