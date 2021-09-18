Gurugram: 3 ATM thieves at large despite 6km chase by cops

Police are on the lookout of three armed criminals who cut open an ATM of a private bank in Dhankot area and fled despite cops chasing them for over 6km on Friday night.

Police said around 2am on Friday night, a police team patrolling in Dhankot area found three men trying to cut open an ATM using a gas cutter. When the suspects spotted the police, they fled the spot in a car.

A police officer said a team chased the suspects and also rammed into their car but the suspects managed to escape and flee towards Chandu Budhera village.

The police team chased the suspects for over 6km, during which one of the suspects also fired a gunshot but no one was injured. The suspects rammed the vehicle on to a divider in Kaliawas and fled the spot on foot taking advantage of the dark, said the officer.

Police said that they are yet to know the amount looted from the ATM as the private bank has not yet given its report.

Subash Boken, a spokesperson for the police, said a case has been registered against the suspects under sections 457, 380 and other relevant sections of the IPC at Rajendra Park police station on Saturday.