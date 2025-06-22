The Civil Hospital in Gurugram has intensified its blood donation efforts over the past few years with over 2,500 blood units collected till May this year. The hospital has also increased the number of camps to meet the growing demands with 43 camps being conducted till May this year and 120 camps in 2024, according to the health department data. Gurugram Civil Hospital doubles number of blood camps

However, despite this progress, a gender gap remains, with male donors making up the majority of the donations. Despite growing awareness and participation, data shows that 85% of donors are men, while only 15% are women. The majority of donors are from the age group 25 to 45 years.

“Female participation in blood donation remains low primarily due to physiological and social factors. One of the major reasons is low haemoglobin levels. A large percentage of women, especially in the reproductive age group, suffer from anaemia, which immediately disqualifies them from donating. Many women also fall below the minimum required weight, further limiting their eligibility,” said Dr Priyanka, blood bank in-charge, Civil hospital, Gurugram.

“Additionally, blood loss during menstrual cycles could lead to fatigue and low iron reserves, making many hesitant or ineligible to donate. These health challenges, combined with a lack of awareness and social myths around female fragility, significantly reduce women’s participation in blood donation drives. We are focusing on awareness drives to increase female participation,” said Dr Priyanka.

“I donate every three months. I began after a family emergency. It’s a small effort, but it can change someone’s life. More people, especially women, should come forward,” said Kunal Yadav, a 29-year-old regular donor.

The blood bank team focuses on collaboration with corporates, schools, and residential societies to host more camps. The goal is not just to maintain the supply but also make blood donation a widespread and inclusive community habit,” said Dr Lokveer, principal medical officer, Civil Hospital.

