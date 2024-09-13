Gurugram: Colonies in Ward 17 struggle with open sewers, encroachments, parking woes

Gurugram: The ten colonies in Ward 17, that comprise Mianwali Colony, Prem Nagar, Bhim Nagar, Indira Puri, Subhash Nagar, and Ram Nagar, have for long been grappling with encroachments and a chronic lack of parking space. These issues, combined with poor sanitation, damaged roads, and unsafe power cables hanging low, have left residents annoyed and worried over the civic apathy. Overflowing sewers and rampant dumping of garbage add to the problems of residents in the colonies of Ward 17, especially during the monsoon season. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

As the population in these areas continues to grow, the infrastructural problems take a turn for the worse, making daily life increasingly difficult. Overcrowding, narrow streets and rampant vehicle parking have compounded traffic issues, leaving little space for emergency services and further degrading living conditions.

Overcrowded and encroached streets

One of the most pressing concerns across Ward 17 is the rampant encroachment on streets, turning once spacious lanes into congested bottlenecks. Prem Nagar, Bhim Nagar and Jacobpura, for instance, are known for their narrow roads packed with vehicles, while local businesses which are mainly godowns and wholesale stores often extend into public space, aggravating the problem.

Residents find it difficult to navigate these streets, especially during peak hours, as vehicles are parked on the roadside, leaving little room for pedestrians or moving traffic.

Rajiv Singh, a resident of Prem Nagar, expressed his concern: “The streets are so narrow that two vehicles cannot pass at the same time. With cars parked on both sides of the road and vendors setting up shop on the footpaths, it feels like the area is shrinking every day. We’ve complained many times, but nothing changes.”

Kapil Saluja, a resident of Jacobpura, said that in the last 10-15 years, several original residents had shifted after selling their properties which have been converted into godowns by the new owners. “Roads remain overcrowded and blocked with commercial vehicles and goods making the area congested,” he said.

Congestion and parking woes take a toll

Parking is perhaps the most visible and troubling issue in Ward 17. In nearly all the colonies, including Mianwali Colony and Subhash Nagar, finding a parking spot is a daily task.

Many residents park their cars on already congested roads, reducing the space available for moving vehicles.

The close proximity to the bus stand in some areas has only worsened the situation, as buses and large vehicles often contribute to traffic jams. Moreover, vehicles parked haphazardly increase the risk of accidents and block access for ambulances and other emergency vehicles.

Meenakshi Sharma, a resident of Subhash Nagar, shared her concerns: “People park their private vehicles wherever they find space, often on the roads, which creates confusion. It’s nearly impossible to move during rush hour, and emergency vehicles are sometimes stuck for long periods. We’ve faced situations where ambulances couldn’t reach patients on time due to the blockages.”

Sanitation and broken roads

In addition to parking and congestion, sanitation and road conditions in Ward 17 are also in dire need of attention. Open sewer lines on many of the streets, particularly in Bhim Nagar and Ram Nagar, emit foul smells and pose a health hazard. Overflowing sewers add to the problem, with stagnant water becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes, especially during the monsoon season.

Arun Malhotra, a resident of Bhim Nagar, described the unsanitary conditions: “The open drains are constantly overflowing, and no one comes to clean them regularly. This area is becoming a breeding ground for diseases. Add to that the broken roads, and it’s a nightmare just to step out of the house.”

Broken roads are another major issue in Ward 17, with residents complaining that the streets have not been repaired for years. The uneven and potholed roads not only cause traffic jams but also increase the risk of accidents. In colonies like Indira Puri and Ram Nagar, residents often report injuries from tripping over poorly maintained roads.

Trespassing and safety concerns

Trespassing is another issue that has been on the rise in Ward 17, as the colonies, particularly those near the bus stand, have become overcrowded. Many residents report feeling unsafe, with unauthorized individuals entering the colonies and using public spaces for personal activities. This not only raises concerns about security but also contributes to the already overcrowded conditions, with more people using the limited public amenities.

Ravi Yadav, a resident of Mianwali Colony, spoke about the security concerns: “People from outside the colony often come here to park their vehicles or set up temporary stalls. It creates a lot of tension because we don’t know who these people are, and it feels like the area is losing its identity. We need better security measures to prevent this trespassing.”

Need for urgent civic intervention

The problems faced by the residents of Ward 17 are not new, but they have certainly worsened in recent years. The growing population and large-scale commercial activities running from residential areas, coupled with poor urban planning and encroachments, has made life difficult for those living in the area. While residents have repeatedly approached local authorities to address these issues, little has been done to resolve them. The lack of effective waste management, regular road maintenance, and proper parking facilities has left many feeling neglected.

Local leaders have also voiced their concerns about the state of Ward 17. Sunil Bhatia, a community leader from Subhash Nagar, explained: “These issues have been persistent for years, but they’ve turned worse because of the unchecked growth in the area. The authorities need to take action immediately. We need better infrastructure, proper parking spaces, and regular maintenance of the roads and drains.”

What needs to be done?

To improve living conditions in Ward 17, residents are calling for immediate and long-term solutions. The first step, they argue, is to address the parking issue by creating designated parking areas and removing encroachments on public streets. Local authorities must also invest in repairing broken roads and upgrading the drainage system to prevent regular flooding and improve sanitation.

Regular garbage collection and the installation of waste bins in public spaces can help address the sanitation crisis. Additionally, improving street lighting and securing the colonies against trespassing are essential measures to ensure the safety of the residents.

MCG Commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar said a team of engineers will be deployed to chalk out a plan for a common multi-level parking for residents.

“First of all, there needs to be adequate space and approach roads for constructing such an infrastructure so that it could be properly used by everyone. A study needs to be carried out first on feasibility and on the number of vehicles in the ward and all those in the neighbouring areas before proceeding with the demand,” Bangar added.

DCP (Traffic), Virender Vij, said that he will look into the issue of traffic congestion on the main roads of the wards. “Wherever required, traffic police teams will be deployed for regulating vehicle movement or ending snarls during peak hours. The roads of these areas, which are densely populated, are narrow and encroached which end up leading to traffic snarls,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, said that all necessary action will be taken to remove illegal encroachments from the roads in the ward. “Joint action will be taken with the MCG anti-encroachment team to penalise those who have encroached public space,” he added.