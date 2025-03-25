The Gurugram education department is conducting an online campaign instead of a door-to-door one to encourage student enrolment in government schools ahead of the new academic session, officials said on Monday. One of the aims of the campaign is addressing high dropout rates in Class 9, particularly among girls. Gurugram edu dept conducts online drive to promote admission in govt schools

School authorities have been instructed to identify students at risk of dropping out and actively engage their parents to ensure they continue their education. Classes for Class 9 will begin on April 2 and enrolment reports must be submitted by April 11. On April 1 schools will announce the final exam results and students will also be enrolled in the next class for the new academic session.

“This initiative will make a big shift in how we approach school admissions. By using social media, we can reach a wider audience and make parents aware of the benefits of government schools,” said Muni Ram, district elementary education officer.

According to officials, the campaign is taking place on X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube to promote admissions among disadvantaged students through success stories, testimonials, enrolment reports, and appreciation letters. Ram said that the department has instructed schools to track enrolment progress and take necessary steps to prevent dropouts.

Manoj Lakra, district project coordinator, said, “We are making sure that every child who completes Class 5 and Class 8 is enrolled in the next class without any barriers. Our teams are closely monitoring enrolment across schools.”

The department has also introduced an online enrolment tracking system to ensure accountability and transparency. Schools will be responsible for ensuring that any student changing schools is enrolled in the new institution using the Student Registration Number (SRN).

“In cases where students have completed Class 5 but do not have access to an upper primary school in their village, headmasters will facilitate admissions in neighboring schools on April 2,” said Dushyant Thakran, headmaster of government primary school, Sushant Lok.