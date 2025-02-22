Gurugram hosts 11th edition of vintage car show

Gurugram: The 11th edition of the 21 Gun Salute Concours d’Elegance vintage car show was held in Gurugram on Friday, showcasing over 125 rare vintage cars and 50 classic motorcycles from India and around the world. After being flagged off from India Gate, where Union minister for culture and tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurated the parade of vintage and classic automobiles, the three-day event will carry on at Ambience Golf Greens, people aware of the matter said. Vintage cars on display during the 11th edition of the 21 Gun Salute Concours d’Elegance at Ambience Golf Greens near Ambience Mall in Gurugram on Friday. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HT)

The event was inaugurated by Haryana’s minister of industry and commerce, Rao Narbir Singh, who underscored the importance of such initiatives in reviving Haryana’s tourism industry. “Haryana was once at the forefront of tourism in India, but in recent years, it has witnessed a decline. Events like the 21 Gun Salute Concours d’Elegance not only highlight the grandeur of automobiles but also celebrate our rich cultural heritage, attract visitors, and boost local tourism. I hope such efforts continue to elevate Haryana’s tourism sector,” he said.

Set against the backdrop of Ambience Golf Greens, the exhibition features some of the world’s most coveted vintage automobiles, many of which belonged to erstwhile Indian royalty. Among the showstoppers, are the 1939 Delahaye (Figoni et Falaschi), 1903 De Dion Bouton (the oldest car in the event), 1917 Ford Model T Roadster, and the 1935 Cadillac Fleetwood, each telling a unique story of automotive craftsmanship and historical significance.

A key attraction this year is a special tribute marking 120 years of Rolls-Royce, featuring nine meticulously restored models, including the 1922 Silver Ghost Limo, 1926 Silver Ghost Tilbury Sedan, 1929 P1 Sedan DeVille, and 1936 P3 Landaulette by Barker. Additionally, 100 years of MG Motors is being commemorated with a dedicated class displaying the 1938 MGTA Tickford DHC, 1947 MGTC, and 1953 MG TD, showcasing the evolution of the iconic brand.

An international jury panel, comprising Christian Kramer, Whitney Overocker, Shinichi Ekko, and Alex von Mozer, is evaluating the vehicles based on their authenticity, restoration quality, and historical value.

“The 21 Gun Salute Concours d’Elegance is more than an exhibition—it is a tribute to India’s rich motoring legacy. By bringing together the world’s finest vintage cars, passionate collectors, and global experts, we aim to put India on the global map of historic automobile conservation,” said Madan Mohan, chairman and managing trustee of the 21 Gun Salute Heritage Trust.