Gurugram Metro corp calls for Ph-2 geotechnical survey

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metro Rail Ltd (GMRL), which is carrying out the metro extension project has floated a tender for the geo-technical survey of the second phase of the metro project extending from the proposed Sector 9 metro station to Cyber Hub, officials, aware of the matter, said. A geotechnical survey is underway for the first phase of the Gurugram Metro project. (HT PHOTO)

In the second phase, a geo-technical investigation will be carried out for the 16 km long metro corridor that includes 14 stations from Sector 9 to Cyber City station, including the Gurugram railway station spur and depot of the GMRL project, the tender document said.

The estimated cost of the survey has been pegged at ₹71.25 lakh and it will have to be completed in 60 days from the date of allotment of work. The last date for submission of bids is June 12.

The first phase of the geo-technical survey comprising 13.76 km and 13 stations has already been carried out by project consultant Systra.

As part of the geo-technical survey, the geo-technical consultant will provide a complete description of the soil and rocks along with the test result and analysis for every kilometre of the stretch.

The activities prescribed as part of the geo-technical survey include digging boreholes in rocks underground, conducting standard penetration tests, collecting soil samples from boreholes, and recording the water table. The consultant will collect rock samples and conduct laboratory tests.

Outlining the work to be carried out by the project consultant, the GMRL tender outlined the tasks as, “Preparation of report summarizing the details of soil/rock classifications, analysis of test data and recommending the type of foundations to be adopted with design calculations for the proposed elevated corridor duly highlighting the design criteria and design methodology and different groups of soil strata encountered.”

It also specified that samples of ground water shall be obtained from each borehole and sufficient number of soil samples must be collected. The consultant will also have to conduct chemical tests to check the acidity of water, and content of chlorides and sulphates present in the ground water.

The proposed 28.5-km Gurugram metro project will have 27 elevated metro stations and it will have a spur from Basai to Dwarka expressway. The cost of the entire metro project is estimated to be ₹5,500 crore.

The length of the metro line from the Millennium City Centre to Cyber Hub, while passing through Subash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, and Palam Vihar will be 26.65 km long while the spur from Basai village to Dwarka Expressway will be 1.85 km long, according to the details shared by the Haryana government.