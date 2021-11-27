Gurugram: One held for attacking shopkeeper at Banjara market

A 38-year-old shopkeeper at Banjara market in Sector 56 was allegedly attacked with iron rods on Friday night by a group of local men after he refused to give them “protection” money. Police on Saturday evening arrested a 41-year-old man from Wazirabad crossing in connection with the case.

The victim suffered a fracture to his left leg, and is presently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector 56, police said.

The suspect was identified as Sitam alias Satish of Wazirabad. Police on Saturday registered a case against Sitam and 15 others for allegedly assaulting and threatening the victim for life after he refused to pay the extortion amount.

A case under sections 147 (riot), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 323 (assault), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt),385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 506 (threatening for life) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 53 police station on Saturday, said police.

The victim, identified as Jeetu Singh Rajput from Rajasthan, has been running an old furniture shop in Banjara market for the past 15 years, and lives with his wife and three daughters in the area.

Sanjeev Balhara, assistant commissioner of police, said that they received a call on Friday night following which a team from Sector 53 police station was sent to the spot. “Some men from Wazirabad assaulted the shopkeeper in Banjara market and demanded protection money. When the man refused, they started hitting him with iron rods. The assailants also attacked his wife when she tried to save him,” he said.

Asha Rani, wife of the victim, alleged that they are regularly being harassed by the locals. “We were sleeping when Sitam and his gang members in an inebriated condition came and started abusing us. They take ₹6,000 monthly from each shopkeeper and threaten us for life if we don’t give. On Friday night, we asked for some time as we had not enough money to give them, on which he started hitting us,” she said.

Rani said Sitam had come in his SUV and when she raised an alarm he left the car and fled the spot.

Some shopkeepers recorded videos of the incident and gave them to police after which the suspect was identified, police said.

Balhara said there are some areas where the locals are extorting money from people living in slums and running shops. “We will take strict action against anyone who try to extort money from shopkeepers. Strict directions have bene given to all the station house officers in this regard,” he said.

The shopkeepers said that the locals have been extorting money from them for the past several years, and threaten to attack them and set their shops ablaze if they do not pay them ₹6,000 a month.

Ram Kumar, another shopkeeper, said that these locals introduce themselves as ‘gundas’ of the area. “They have a big gang, threaten everyone and demand money. They ask for protection money to keep us and our shops safe,” he said.