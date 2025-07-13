Gurugram Police crack down on violators at Haryana’s first ‘Complete Street’ on Sanath Road

Gurugram: In a joint operation, Gurugram Police and Traffic Police launched a major enforcement drive against traffic rule violators on Sanath Road—Haryana’s first “Complete Street.” The road, developed as a model public space by GMDA and MCG in collaboration with Raahgiri Foundation, is designed for safe walking, cycling, and public transit, particularly prioritizing the needs of senior citizens, children, and pedestrians. Gurugram Police and Traffic Police launched a major enforcement drive against traffic rule violators on Sanath Road. (HT PHOTO)

Under the supervision of DCP Traffic Dr. Rajesh Mohan , the action was carried out by traffic inspector , zonal officer, and the team from Sector 18 police station. During the operation, over 55 challans were issued for wrong parking along the model road. Additionally, five FIRs were registered under relevant sections for obstructing public movement, and the corresponding vehicles were seized by the police.

The Complete Streets initiative, funded jointly by GMDA, MCG, DHBVN, and Raahgiri Foundation, with support from private partners such as Nagarro, Maruti Suzuki, and SafeExpress, was envisioned as a transformative urban infrastructure project promoting non-motorized transport and sustainable mobility.

The road has been marked with dedicated lanes for pedestrians and cyclists, making it a unique urban public space. However, recent instances of illegal parking and unauthorized vehicular obstruction had undermined the project’s objective—prompting this enforcement drive.

Sandeep Kumar, public relationship officer , Gurugram police said that the crackdown was necessary to maintain seamless traffic flow and ensure pedestrian safety. “Our goal is to enforce discipline on roads that are meant to serve the people. Public convenience cannot be compromised by irresponsible parking,” he said.

Gurugram Police has appealed to the public to adhere to traffic rules and only park in designated zones. Authorities have confirmed that similar enforcement drives will continue to preserve the integrity of public-friendly infrastructure.