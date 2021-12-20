Three held with goods stolen from factory in Manesar

Three men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing goods and heavy motors from a factory in Manesar. Police said they have recovered some stolen goods worth ₹4 lakh from the suspects, one of whom worked at the factory.

The suspects were identified as Praveen Kumar from Delhi, Chotu Kumar, a native of Bihar, and Vijaypal alias Pradeep, a native of Uttar Pradesh, police said, adding that Vijaypal worked at the factory which manufactures auto parts.

“The burglary took place on the intervening night of December 8 and 9. The three broke into the factory and made off with iron channels, copper cables, and heavy Japanese motors of 60 horsepower, among other items,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

Police said the suspects were identified with the help of CCTV footage from the cameras installed at the entrance and the halls. “Vijaypal is an employee of the company and he can be seen in the footage. When he did not turn up for work the next day, the company management informed the IMT Manesar police. Subsequently, raids were conducted and the suspects were arrested from different parts of the city,” said Sangwan.

Police have also recovered two knives from the possession of the suspects.

Sangwan said the suspects who had been committing thefts for the past eight months used to sell the stolen items to scrap dealers. “One of the scrap dealers asked the suspects for three days’ time to get the value of motors evaluated. He has a criminal history and has been booked in the past too. He is at large and raids are being conducted to arrest him,” said Sangwan.

The suspects were produced before a magistrate who sent them to two-day police remand, said police.