Gurugram traffic cops ask for speed limit signboards

Gururgam: The Gurugram traffic police has asked the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and other civics agencies to install speed limit signboards on the 343 main roads in the city, officials said. The mobility division of the GMDA will be asked to install maximum speed indicator signboards on all its roads. (Representational Image)

The GMDA in June 2024 had notified speed limits for a majority of city roads in consultation with the Gurugram traffic police and the district road safety committee.

According to directions issued by the authority, for roads with a right-of-way of 75 metres and above, the speed limit is 60 kmph, for 60 metres wide roads the speed limit is of 50 kmph, for 30-metre-wide roads, the speed limit is 40 kmph. The maximum speed for narrower roads is lesser and is based on the width of road.

Dr Rajesh Kumar Mohan, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, Gurugram in his letter to the GMDA and other civics agencies on July 7 has called for affixing speed limit signboards on all roads, as per the speed limits notified by the competent authority. He also stated in the letter that it must be ensured that the signboards are installed at suitable locations, clearly visible to road users, and conform to the prescribed standards and guidelines. The traffic police chief also called for other necessary engineering and safety measures (such as road markings, rumble strips, speed calming zones, etc.) to effectively support and enforce the notified speed limits should also be enforced.

“These steps are essential for enhancing road safety and reducing traffic violations related to over-speeding,” the letter by the DCP (traffic) said.

When asked about the matter, a senior GMDA official said that the mobility division of the authority will be asked to install maximum speed indicator signboards on all its roads. “The process to install the speed limit boards will be started at the earliest,” he said, adding that the authority will also implement speed calming measures such as rumble strips to prevent speeding.