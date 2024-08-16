Gurugram: Two held for abducting, assaulting PG owner

Gurugram: Two suspects were caught from different locations in Faridabad for allegedly abducting a paying guest accommodation owner from near a community centre in Sector-45 and assaulting him after taking him to Nuh in a bid to take over his business, police said on Friday. Two suspects were caught from different locations in Faridabad for allegedly abducting a paying guest accommodation owner from near a community centre in Sector-45 and assaulting him. (Representational Photo)

They identified the arrested suspects as Gulshan Yadav, 32, of Kanhai in Sector-45 and Arjun Kumar, 19, of Ambedkar Colony in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Police said the duo was arrested by the crime branch team on Wednesday. They said Kumar lived in Yadav’s neighbourhood on rent and they knew each other.

Investigators said that the victim, Sunil Kumar, 40, runs a paying guest accommodation for women at Kanaha in Sector-45 and Yadav was harassing him for several days to shut down the business alleging that he was running a sex racket and was using the paying guest accommodation as a cover.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that Yadav was a drug and liquor addict and probably wanted to capture the business of the victim by harassing him as he was making good money.

“When he didn’t budge, Yadav along with his associate, abducted him from Sector-45 at about 9.30pm on Tuesday by threatening him with a sharp-edged weapon. They kept him hostage for almost four hours. The duo had taken Kumar to Nuh from where he somehow managed to escape after midnight and contacted the police for help,” he said.

Investigators said that employees of the victim had alerted his family after the abduction following which cops swung into action and had started following the suspects on the route, they had taken to leave Gurugram. Police said the suspects probably had plans to hide Kumar somewhere in Nuh but failed.

Later, on Kumar’s complaint, an FIR was registered against suspects under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector-40 police station on Wednesday. Police said the duo was forwarded to judicial custody on Thursday. They said the Maruti Brezza car and the weapon used in the crime were also recovered from their possession.