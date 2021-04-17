Guv, BJP MP, MLA test Covid-19 positive; state toll up at 1,386

Governor Droupadi Murmu and a host of political leaders tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday amid continuing hike in coronavirus toll and new cases, officials said.

Murmu was admitted to Medical Super Speciality Hospital in state capital Ranchi Saturday evening. “Governor Droupadi Murmu has been admitted under Dr Vijay Kumar Mishra’s observation around 6.30pm Saturday. She has tested Covid-19 positive. Her health condition is stable and she is doing well,” Anand Srivastava, Medica spokesperson, said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP and national vice-president Annapurna Devi too tested positive for the disease and shared the development on social media platform Twitter. “I have tested Covid-19 positive and request all the people coming in contact with me to get tested and stay safe,” Devi tweeted.

On the other hand, health minister Banna Gupta took his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences Saturday.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur, the second biggest hot spot after Ranchi, reported 10 more Covid-19 deaths by 6pm on Saturday, taking the toll to 439. All the deaths occurred at Tata Main Hospital (TMH) between late Friday night and Saturday evening.

Till Friday night, Jamshedpur recorded 2,865 active cases, with 539 new cases. Jharkhand reported 56 Covid-19 deaths, taking the toll to 1,376 by Friday night. The state logged 23,045 active cases till Friday night of the total 155,115 confirmed cases so far, of which 130,694 have been cured and discharged.