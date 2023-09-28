Gyanvapi: Plea for survey in wazukhana: Next hearing on October 5

The Varanasi district court on Thursday heard an application seeking an order for a survey in Gyanvapi mosque’s entire wazukhana (where Muslims do their ritual ablutions before offering namaz), excluding the structure which the Hindus claims is a Shivling and Muslims insist is a fountain. The structure was claimed to have been found during a court- mandated survey in May 22. The court fixed October 5 as the next date of hearing. Counsel for AIMC Akhlaque Ahmad said, “We will file objection against the application in the Varanasi district court on October 5.” (HT FILE)

The application was filed on behalf of Rakhi Singh, plaintiff number 1 in the Shringar Gauri-Gyavapi case, by her counsel Anupam Dwivedi, Saurabh Tiwari and Manbahadur Singh in the district court on August 29.

In the application, the counsel for the plaintiff said the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) was conducting a scientific survey in Gyanvapi without causing any damage to the Gyanvapi structure. Likewise, a scientific survey of the entire wazukhana, excluding the purported Shivling, should be conducted in a similar manner in order to reach the right conclusion, they said.

Tiwari said, “The district court fixed October 5 as the next date of hearing.”

Tiwari added that counsel for the Anjuman Intezamia Masazid Committee received the copy of the application on Thursday.

Counsel for AIMC Akhlaque Ahmad said, “We will file objection against the application in the Varanasi district court on October 5.”

The Varanasi district court had on July 21 ordered the ASI to conduct a survey in the barricaded area of the Gyanvapi mosque, excluding its sealed area.

The area, including wazukhana, where the Hindu side claimed to have found a Shivlinga, was sealed following an order by the Supreme Court in May last year. The Muslim side had rejected the claim by the Hindu side and had said the structure was a fountain.

