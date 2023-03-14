Had to wait over an hour for question paper, say LU students

Lucknow Hundreds of students of Lucknow University alleged that the question paper for the inter-departmental examination reached their examination halls over an hour late. The post-graduate students were appearing for their third-semester exams on Tuesday. Many students vent their frustration through social media posts; authorities say examinees were given extra time. (HT Photo)

Frustrated with the incident, many of the students took to social media to vent their ire while blaming the laxity of the examination cell of the university. “We waited patiently for more than an hour at our centre. The teachers on duty did even not show up with any explanation. Later, it was learnt that a problem at the examination cell led to the delay,” said a student.

While Vidya Nand Tripathi, the controller of the exam, did not respond to the numerous telephone calls made to him for his version, LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava admitted that some problems led to a delay. “The students were given additional time to complete their paper,” Srivastava added.

Book launch and poetry reading session with American poet Mayo Garcia Reyes

Poet and special educator Mayo Garcia Reyes from San Diego, California, was invited to the LU’s department of English and Modern European Languages for a poetry reading session and the launch of his latest book.

The event was attended by faculty and research scholars from the English department where an interactive session with the poet took place. Professor Ranu Uniyal welcomed Reyes and initiated the session. On the occasion, the poet and scholars recited some of their poetic creations. Subsequently, a rich discussion was held on diverse topics like spirituality, travel, the creative process, and the essence of India.

The discussion was closed with a vote of thanks from Professor RP Singh. The session provided rich insights into philosophy and encouraged students to explore avenues of literary expression.