Haryana cancels exam to recruit gram sachiv after paper leak reports

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on Saturday cancelled the written exam held on January 9 and 10 to recruit near 700 gram sachiv following allegations that the paper was leaked.

“It is notified for the information of all candidates that the examination for the post of gram sachiv held on January 9 and 10 (morning and evening shifts) is hereby cancelled. The inconvenience is regretted,” the cancellation notice read.

Nearly 7 lakh students took the exam across 879 centres in the state.

At least 18 people, including women, have been arrested in Panipat for attempting to leak the question paper. The accused include the owner of a private school and his son.

The paper leak has come as an embarrassment for the BJP-JJP coalition government with Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala seeking a judicial probe into alleged paper leak cases in the state during the past six years.