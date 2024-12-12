Haryana CM issues directives to improve sanitation in Gurugram

Gurugram: Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness in Gurugram, instructing officials to ensure compliance with sanitation norms to build a clean city. He warned officials against any laxity in public service delivery, stating that strict action will be taken against negligent administrative staff. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini after chairing the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee meeting at Civil Lines in Gurugram on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Chairing the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee meeting in Gurugram, the chief minister reviewed 23 complaints, resolving 19 on the spot. The remaining few were reserved for the next meeting, with instructions for a status report. “Cleanliness and public convenience are priorities. I will personally inspect sanitation standards during next month’s review meeting,” said Saini.

Saini took suo motu cognizance of the quality of treated water from Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), directing regular checks to ensure it meets standards before being used for agricultural purposes. He instructed officials to test the treated water in labs and involve farmers in its usage.

Swift action on encroachments

The CM addressed a complaint about illegal encroachments on government land in Sarai Alawardi village, ordering the Municipal Corporation to clear the land and construct a community centre there. He also directed officials to resolve issues concerning the Laser Valley musical fountain, public lighting and CCTV cameras. Saini instructed the municipal commissioner to draft a new policy for advertising on unipoles and bus stops to boost municipal revenue.

Addressing a grievance about blocked access to a temple in Silokhra village, Saini ordered an inquiry into the local SHO’s role and directed the police commissioner to transfer the officer. He also reviewed pending issues such as incomplete construction of a community hall in Gwal Pahari, installation of water supply boosters in Sikanderpur Ghosi and ensuring reliable electricity supply in Pathredi village.

Better sewerage infrastructure

The chief minister instructed officials to address sewerage issues arising from Gurugram’s growing population. He emphasised revising sewerage plans to meet future demand and advised consulting Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) and locals during implementation. Saini highlighted the importance of timely and efficient infrastructure development to prevent waterlogging and ensure smooth water discharge.

The meeting was attended by Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, Cabinet Minister Rao Narbir Singh, MLAs and senior district officials. The chief minister said his focus is on improving public services and addressing grievances promptly, urging officers to ensure transparency and accountability in their work.