Haryana edu dept for criminal cases against 60 JBT teachers for doubtful documents

As many as 60 JBT teachers have failed in the physical verification of documents conducted by a committee formed to investigate the allegations of irregularities in the recruitment of 756 JBT teachers during the Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government in Haryana.

Director, Haryana elementary education, has written to district elementary education officers for the registration of first investigation reports against these 60 JBT teachers whose HTETs and STETs are found doubtful.

As per notice issued, the DEEOs are directed that a criminal case be registered against the teacher concerned and the list of these teachers was attached with the letter.

The letter also mentioned that photocopies of the records will also be handed over to the officials concerned.

The director has also provided details of these candidates and their HTET and STET certificate roll numbers as these candidates passed the eligibility test in July and December 2009.

The matter was related to the physical verification report of 756 JBTs in case where the physical verification report of the about 756 JBTs were sent to the state crime records bureau and forensic lab in Madhuban but the lab did not given definite opinion.

However, in the letter, it was mentioned that there was no definite opinion but the report of the investigation committee the HTETs and STETs of 60 teachers were found doubtful.

Talking to HT, Karnal district elementary education officer Rohtak Verma said, “We have heard about it but as of now we have not received the official orders and will follow do as instructed.”

As per the letters, the candidates belonged to 16 districts of Haryana and maximum 10 teachers belong to Mewat (now Nuh) district, seven from Ambala, and five from Hisar.