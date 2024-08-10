Haryana: Saini announces projects worth 184 cr for Pataudi

Gurugram: In a major boost for the Pataudi assembly constituency in the Gurugram district, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation for 87 projects worth approximately ₹184 crore. The projects announced are set to improve local infrastructure, public services and community facilities, marking a significant step forward in regional development, officials aware of the matter said. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at a public meeting in Pataudi on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

During a public meeting held in Pataudi, the CM further demonstrated his government’s commitment to the constituency by announcing an additional ₹10 crore for various development work.

The chief minister also announced the opening of a Veterinary Polyclinic and Animal Trauma Centre in the village of Taj Nagar, Gurugram, subject to availability of land, at an estimated cost of ₹1 crore. He also announced the establishment of a Polytechnic College in the village of Majri at a cost of ₹3.5 crore, declaring the Pataudi-Farukhnagar zone from a low potential zone to a medium potential zone, and made an allocation of ₹2.5 crore for improving Public Works Department (PWD) roads.

The chief minister also addressed the issue of electricity in the region by announcing the construction of 33 KV power houses in the villages of Siwari, Jasat, and Daulatabad at a cost of ₹20.5 crore. Additionally, he announced the construction of a new municipal corporation building in Manesar, at an estimated cost of ₹76 crore. Discussions will be held with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Government of India, to elevate the Hodal-Nuh, Pataudi-Patauda Road to National Highway status.

Addressing the gathering at the public meeting, the CM said, the government is working diligently to resolve people’s problems. “Our government is making new decisions to simplify lives. In the past 10 years, our double-engine government has not only transformed India but also worked on transforming Haryana,” he said.

Criticism of the Opposition

Saini while criticising the opposition said, “Those who are now demanding the account of work done by our government, should note that their government worked on a commission mode, while our double-engine government operates on mission mode. He said that during the Congress era, politics was marked by casteism, regionalism, and nepotism. Corruption was prevalent in transfers during their time, whereas now transfers are done online,” he said.

The chief minister said that those demanding an account of work done were the ones who had discarded the Swaminathan Report. He urged the opposition to account for their work over the past 10 years.

He said that the success of the present state government’s tenure is evident from the experiences of various beneficiaries including youth, who have secured government jobs without ‘parchi kharchi’, the poor who now receive free medical treatment, farmers who benefit from direct crop insurance and compensation payments, and the elderly who no longer have to endure lengthy processes to receive their pensions.

Saini said that during the Congress government, there were six medical colleges, which have now increased to 15. Similarly, MBBS seats have increased from 700 to 2,185. The number of colleges has increased from 105 to 182, while the number of girls’ colleges has gone up to 63 from 31.

In the Pataudi assembly constituency over the past 10 years, the state government has invested in development work, officials said.

The CM while providing information on the development work carried out by the state government in Pataudi over the past 10 years, said that the government has spent ₹121 crore on the construction of roads, bridges, ROBs (Railway Over Bridges), RUBs (Railway Under Bridges), and the development of markets. Additionally, ₹14.36 crore have been spent on the improvement of roads in IMT Manesar Sector-8.

For potable water in both urban and rural areas of the Pataudi assembly constituency, 112 tubewells, 13 boosting stations, and 3 sewage treatment plants have been established. A total of ₹205 crore has been spent on canal-based water supply in Farrukhnagar, Pataudi, and Helimandi. Over the last 10 years, the state government has consistently carried out development work in the area, they said.

Gas cylinder for ₹500 for BPL families

The chief minister pointed out that the government has worked to free women from smoke by providing gas connections and cylinders. “Now, our government has decided that 12 gas cylinders will be provided per year at ₹500 each. This scheme has been in effect since August 1. It will benefit approximately 49 lakh families,” he said.

Additionally, due to the lower rainfall this year, the Cabinet has decided to provide farmers with a bonus of ₹2,000 per acre to reduce the extra burden on them. He said that the double-engine government is continuously working for the benefit of farmers, and Haryana has now become the first state in the country where all crops grown by farmers will be purchased at MSP (Minimum Support Price).