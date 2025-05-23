Haryana to revise water tariff, ensure uniformity

Gurugram: In an attempt to rationalise the water tariff across the state and to ensure that civic agencies are able to generate adequate revenue, the Haryana government is planning to revise the water charges for domestic and commercial consumers in the coming months. The revised tariff, will also be uniform across all departments, officials said on Thursday. The Chandu Budhera water treatment plant in Gurugram from where the GMDA supplies drinking water to residents of the city. (HT PHOTO)

The primary reason for revision of water charges is that different departments in Haryana charge different rates for water supplied to the same city, and there is no uniformity. Another key reason is that while the cost of production of potable water is very high, the civic agencies have been charging a very nominal rate from consumers, particularly for domestic usage, officials said.

Principal secretary to Haryana chief minister, Arun Kumar Gupta, chaired a meeting on Thursday, in which the proposal for a uniform water tariff was discussed in detail. Senior officials from the Haryana Water resources authority and other state government agencies were present at the meeting in which they shared their views about the proposed revision in the tariff, a senior government official, aware of the matter, said.

According to a senior government official, who was present at the meeting, the primary reason given for an increase in water tariffs is that while bulk suppliers such as GMDA and Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) provide water at an average rate of ₹11 KL, domestic suppliers are charging a very nominal rate of ₹1 KL, which has put a burden on these agencies with heavy subsidies. Likewise, agencies such as HSIIDC and HSVP are supplying water in their areas in Gurugram, Faridabad and across other estates at almost six to seven times the rate of municipal bodies like the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

A document shared by a state government official during the meeting said, “Water tariffs in neighbouring states are significantly higher compared to water tariffs of Haryana’s ULBD and PHED. So, there is a need to revise water tariffs in Haryana and the revised water tariffs should be applicable uniformly across all departments throughout the state.”

According to the proposed revision, the rate of water tariff in Haryana for domestic users has been fixed at ₹3 per kilolitre (KL) for the first 10KL, the next 10-20 KL will be ₹6 per KL, the next 20-30 KL will be ₹10/KL, and above 30 KL, it will be ₹12 per KL. For group housing societies, the charges would be ₹6 per KL for the first 20KL, for above 20KL it will be ₹12 per KL and a minimum bill of ₹75/- per month will be charged.

Another key reason for increasing water tariff and bringing uniformity in water rates is that the Urban Local Bodies department and public health department of Haryana are facing water and sewerage arrears of ₹1,132 crore while they serve over 14 lakh households across the state, according to government data.

“A general discussion over bridging uniformity in water rates and to increase the water tariff was held and views from different departments were taken as part of the brainstorming exercise. The cost of producing potable water is around ₹11 per KL for large plants and for smaller plants it is ₹17 to ₹18 per KL. The GMDA is supplying water at a no-profit basis to MCG and other agencies but they are heavily subsidising the water supply. In several parts of Gurugram, the rate is ₹1 per KL for domestic consumers and it is unsustainable,” said a senior GMDA official.

To be sure, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a meeting held in Chandigarh on April 24, had directed that a uniform tariff structure be implemented, applicable to all departments, irrespective of jurisdiction.