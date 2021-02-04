Haryana transfers 24 IAS officers

Chandigarh Haryana government on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of 24 IAS officers.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), food and civil supplies, PK Das, was posted as ACS, power and renewable energy replacing TC Gupta. Gupta was posted as ACS, mines and geology in addition to employment and housing. ACS, fisheries and chief executive officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, VS Kundu, was posted as ACS, labour, sainik and ardh sainik welfare and printing and stationery.

ACS, science and technology, Amit Jha, was posted as ACS development and panchayats, replacing Sudhir Rajpal. Rajpal was posted as chief executive officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority, and ACS, civil aviation.

Among other ACS rank officers, Ankur Gupta, was posted as ACS animal husbandry and dairying, Anurag Rastogi, was given the charge of food and civil supplies in addition to excise and taxation, Raja Sekhar Vundru, was posted in skill development and industrial training, and Vineet Garg in information technology, electronics and communication.

V Umashankar, principal secretary to chief minister, was given the additional charge of public relations, department.

Principal secretary, mines and geology, Anand Mohan Sharan, was posted as principal secretary in higher education, and technical education departments.

Principal secretary, general administration, Vijayendra Kumar, was given the additional charge of industries and commerce department.

Additional principal secretary to chief minister, Amit Agrawal, was given the additional charge of director general, public relations replacing PC Meena who was posted as director general, skill development.

Director general, higher education, Ajit Balaji Joshi, was posted as chief administrator, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran replacing Vinay Singh who was posted as chief administrator, HSAMB.

Managing director, Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation, A Sreenivas, was posted as director general and secretary, mine and geology replacing IPS officer Amitabh Dhillon.