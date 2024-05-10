HC dismisses the bail plea of ‘acid attackers’

The Allahabad high court dismissed the bail plea of four men accused of an acid attack on a woman bank manager, in 2022, in Kaushambi district, on Thursday. The manager had purportedly refused to sanction some loan applications. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery denied the bail application while considering the evidence collected during investigation about the purchase of acid, the actual involvement of some applicants, and the roles of others.

The victim, who was working as a bank manager, was waylaid by two bike-borne miscreants while she was heading to office. They threw acid at her. During the investigation of the case, the names of the applicant and other co-accused came to light. They all acted as brokers in the bank to facilitate the sanctioning of loans, etc.

According to the allegations against the accused, the bank manager was pressured when she rejected the loan applications of the accused. However, when she did not succumb to the pressure, it led to the acid attack.

Seeking bail in the case, the accused moved the HC to submit that they have been languishing in jail since August 2022 and that there is no likelihood of an early trial.

The court dismissed the plea, observing, “...considering the nature and manner of occurrence, where the victim being a lady, has suffered an acid attack and is still recovering from the scars of it...”