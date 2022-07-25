HC entertains PIL on monkey menace in Agra
Hopes have revived yet again for addressing the issue of long pending monkey menace in Agra after an RTI activist and lawyer from Agra, Kishan Chand Jain, filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in Allahabad high court. The court, in its order on July 19, has ordered for issuing notice to respondents for next date of August 17 fixed in the case.
The PIL bearing no. 1207 of 2022 has been filed with mention of various news including one published in Hindustan Times with title “Monkey business at Taj: Officials chase simian after it steals tourist’s purse” about one such attack by monkeys on the Taj Mahal premises when a simian stole the purse of a tourist. Filed as Annexure 8, the news clipping of Hindustan Times dated 19.08.2016 forms part of the PIL. The petition was filed by counsel Rahul Agarwal in Court No. 29.
“The bench of Justice Pritinker Diwakar and Justice Ashutosh Srivastava observed on July 19 that the instant petition in the nature of PIL seeks to address the menace of monkeys which has recently plagued the city of Agra where monkeys are found troubling the tourists and local residents alike resulting in serious injuries and loss of articles and valuables,” informed Jain.
The court, while admitting the PIL, further observed that sometimes the attacks by the monkeys have resulted in deaths of young and old. The petition seeks to keep the monkeys at bay through the intervention of the court, particularly in view of the fact that the civil authorities have failed to check the menace.
“The menace in Agra is caused by thousands of Rhesus Macaque (Macaca Mulatta) i.e. monkeys (more than 30,000). Furthermore, the gruesome attacks of monkeys on the foreign and domestic tourists inside the iconic Taj Mahal and Agra Fort premises are also a matter of grave concern. The monkeys particularly target women and children. This all clearly amounts to infringement of the fundamental right of ‘right to life’, enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” stated Jain while talking about the PIL.
The relief sought by petitioners include establishment of rescue centres in the forest area for time bound shifting of monkeys of Agra city with due permission from the Central Zoo Authority; constitution of oversight committee of the experienced experts for proper monitoring of the establishment and maintenance of the rescue centres; scientific and safe sterilization of monkeys to control their number by using the past experiences, and time-tested models of the other states as per the advice of the committee of experts.
-
Ludhiana | Six days after death of domestic help, family cremates body
Three days after the police had booked 250 agitators, protesting for justice to the minor domestic help who was found death in the house of her employer in Kundanpuri, the family cremated the body on Sunday. The family had announced that they would not cremate the body. The girl was found hanging on July 18. The sources said the family had nodded for the cremation of the body following a meeting with the police officials.
-
Premjit Buttar elected as president of MC drivers’ union
In a recently held meeting of Municipal Corporation Driver and Karamchari Union, Premjit Singh Buttar has been unanimously elected as the president of the union. Further, Pritpal Singh was elected as the chairperson, Sardool Singh as vice-chairperson, Praveen Bali as vice-president, Manjeet Singh as general secretary, Gagandeep Singh as assistant general secretary and Prem Singh as the cashier of the union.
-
Ludhiana | NGOs and nature lovers take part in photowalk and plantation drive in Mattewara forest
A few days after the state government scrapped the proposed textile park project near Mattewara forest, the Punjab Action Committee for Sutlej, Mattewara and Buddha Dariya— a group of NGOs— organised a photowalk and a plantation drive in the forest area on Sunday. The plantation drive was also supported by the forest department, and divisional forest officer Harbhajan Singh also participated in the drive, along with the members of different NGOs and nature lovers.
-
Missing contractor’s body found, second wife under scanner
The body of a 47-year-old man, who was missing for past one week, was found lying in an abandoned plot near Mishra's house in Hanumanpuri colony under Sarojininagar police station limits here on Sunday. The victim identified as Shiv Shankar Mishra alias Bablu Mishra worked as a shuttering contractor. According to police, Mishra was missing from his house since July 17 under mysterious circumstances.
-
The Parsi Nose Project documents a salient feature
Until about five years ago, Gulnaz Siganporia didn't get along too well with her nose. She often wished she had taken after her mother Jasmin, who has, she says, a cute, small nose. She thinks her nose fits her face. She is so at ease with it that she volunteered to be a participant in fashion photographer Porus Vimadalal's 'The Parsi Nose Project', which documents “interesting noses” in the community.
